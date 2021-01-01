Volcom For Shear Sandal

Add a laid-back approach to your weekend plans with the Volcom For Shear sandals! Slide sandals in a lightly cushioned silhouette. Faux-shearling uppers offer a soft feel. Padded footbed with arch support for added comfort. Debossed logo adorns footbed. Rubber outsole with logo tread provides long-lasting wear. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.