INC.redible For The First Time Bounce Blush in Be My First Kiss. INC.redible For The First Time Bounce Blush in Be My First Kiss. Sweep a soft focus glow across your cheeks with INC.redible For The First Time Bounce Blush. This whipped, bouncy blush melts seamlessly into your skin, giving you a lit-from-within flawless flush that lasts all day long.. Be My First Kiss - dusky cool pink. Highly pigmented formula. Vegan and cruelty-free. 0.11 oz. Take a small amount of blush on the back of your hand. Dab then buff across your cheeks with your fingertips or a buffing brush. INCR-WU16. 11228. INC.redible Cosmetics is next generation beauty powered by the award-winning nail brand Nails.INC. An inclusive beauty destination with you in mind, designed to unlock your skin's destiny, shake up your daily makeup routine and keep you fresh faced and feeling INC.redible. Team INC carefully squeezes a little bit of ingredient goodness into each and every formulation across lip and skincare.