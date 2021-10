Max Factor for Women Panstik Face Foundation is ideal for on-the-go touch ups as well as covering blemishes and pigmentation. It features a rich, creamy texture, glides on easily and helps create a dewy, consistent canvas. This Max Factor Panstik foundation comes in a versatile shade that will coordinate with a variety of makeup and styles. It is part of a unique line that includes a wide range of other tones (each listed individually).