Carhartt ForceÂ® Non-Safety Toe Work Sneaker

DescriptionMen's lightweight work sneaker.On the clock or off these everyday work shoes give you the comfort of a sneaker, while protecting your foot like a boot. Our Carhartt Insite® footbeds form to your feet to feel like custom orthotics. FeaturesLightweight knit upper with lycra stretch collar Leather reinforced heel and toe for abrasion resistanceBuilt with Force technology to wick sweat and dry fastFastDry® technology lining wicks away sweatEVA midsole with cushioned polyurethane insole for support and shock absorbanceInsite® footbed arch support helps reduce foot fatigue during long days on the jobCement-constructed rubber outsoleStatic dissipative protection reduces the risk of static shock by dissipating any electric charge into the ground, SD-35Country of Origin: Imported