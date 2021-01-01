Keep your new kicks looking fresh with the ForceFields. This great shoe care product keeps toe boxes from creasing so that you can actually rock your kicks without a duck walk or newspaper-stuffed toe box in sight. This accessory protects against wear and creasing while also keeping the shape of the toe box area*This item ships for free when ordered with any full priced footwear itemFEATURES: SIZE: Small; Kids' shoe size 4-7, Women's shoe size 5-10 IMPORTED Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Forcefield Crease Preventers - in Black/None Size Small