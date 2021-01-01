Forebrain Gummies Nootropic Brain Support Supplement for Memory and Focus, Brain Vitamin with COGNIGRAPE and Huperzine A, Focus Gummies to Support Recall and Sharpness, Force Factor, 60 Gummies

IMPROVE MEMORY: Forebrain Gummies contain COGNIGRAPE, a red grape extract clinically studied to increase memory, recall, attention, and concentration. Huperzine A helps boost acetylcholine levels in the brain, further supporting memory and cognition. INCREASE SHARPNESS: Your brain needs an ideal blend of nutrients for efficient neural communication. This potent formula contains premium compounds that nourish your brain, helping you think more clearly and alleviating brain fog for more sharpness. ENHANCE FOCUS & CLARITY: A precisely dosed 50mg of quality caffeine works to amplify focus and clarity, helping you get more done and stay more alert. This smooth boost of clear mental energy also helps improve awareness, presence, and concentration. DELICIOUS FLAVOR: Easy to chew, these gummies are enjoyable to eat – much easier than swallowing large tablets or capsules, and less likely to be confused with other pills that are part of your daily regimen. Mixed berry is a popular, tasty flavor. MADE IN USA: Force Factor vitamins and supplements are expertly formulated with premium, globally sourced ingredients that are carefully tested for quality and potency. They are produced in GMP-certified facilities right here in the USA.