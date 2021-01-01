"Foreigner" written in Korean Hangul Waegukin Korea Kdrama T-Shirt

Waegukin means foreigner in Korean. Funny to wear outdoor and let people know you are a foreigner in Korea. It will grab peoples attention and can be a great conversation starter with your korean friends! Cute for your best Korean American mother, umma, family, mom, dad, sister, brother, American friends, best friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, cousin, grandfather, grandmother, kids, for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentines, New years, birthday, Halloween. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem