Get into a workout groove with an advanced smart watch that stores and syncs your favorite tunes so you have enough music for the extra mile. The built-in GPS tracks your pace, distance and time, and all your activity stats can be shared and synced to smart devices so you can easily chart your fitness goals, as well as be alerted of any incoming messages. Style Name: Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Gps Running Smart Watch, 42mm. Style Number: