The Garmin Forerunner 935 Watch is a GPS watch for running and triathlons. Equipped with wrist-based heart rate, you can wear this lightweight watch all day long, then jump on the trail, road, or in the water for a workout without skipping a beat. Train on the run, bike and swim and change your program based on the Performance monitoring. Plus, watch elevation changes, weather changes, and know where North is thanks to a built-in barometer, altimeter, and compass. Garmin Forerunner® 935 GPS Running and Triathlon WatchForerunner® 935 offers advanced running and multisport Features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day while trainingGarmin Elevate™ wrist heart rate monitorWeighs in at only 49 gramsProvides elevation changes with a built-in barometer while the altimeter and electronic compass help you keep your bearingsEvaluates your training status to indicate if you're undertraining or overdoing itAdvanced dynamics2 for running, cycling and swimming, including ground contact time balance, stride length and moreBattery life is up to 2 weeks in watch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS modeBattery life is up to 50 hours in UltraTrac™ mode (with wrist-based heart rate), or up to 60 hours in UltraTrac™ mode (without wrist-based heart rate)22 mm QuickFit™ watch bandsWater rating of 5 ATMMemory / history storage of 64 MBDaily Smart Features including calendar, weather, music controls, Face It™ watch face creator, and VIRB® remoteSmartphone compatibility with iPhone®, Android™, and Windows®Compatible with Garmin Connect™ MobileFind my Phone and Find my Watch FeaturesConnect IQ™ (downloadable watch faces, data fields, widgets and apps)Includes a Forerunner® 935 watch, charging cable, and user manualsHeart Rate FeaturesHR zones, alerts, and caloriesPercentage of HR max and HRRRecovery time and auto max HRHRV stress test measures your heart rate variability while standing still, for 3 minutes, to provide you with an estimated stress level; the scale of this is 1 to 100; low scores indicate lower stress levels (with compatible accessory)HR strap compatible ANT+® and Bluetooth® Smart)Records heart rate while swimming (with HRM-Tri™ and HRM-Swim™)HR Broadcast broadcasts HR data over ANT+™ to paired devicesRunning FeaturesPreloaded run profiles for running, indoor running, and trail RunningGPS-based distance, time and paceRunning dynamicsVertical oscillation and ratio (the degree of bounce in your running motion and the cost-beneFit ratio with stride length) with compatible accessoryGround contact time and balance (shows how much time, in the running motion, your foot is on the ground rather than in flight and lets you check your running symmetry) with compatible accessoryStride length in real time with compatible accessoryCadence provides real-time number of steps per minutePhysiological measurementsPerformance condition (after running 6?20 minutes, compAres your real-time condition to your average Fitness level)Lactate threshold (through analysis of your pace and heart rate, estimates the point where your muscles start to rapidly fatigue) with compatible accessoryRun workouts, race predictor, and foot Pod capable Outdoor Recreation Features Pre-loaded outdoor recreation profiles for hiking, Climbing, skiing, SnowBoarding, cross country skiing, stand up paddleBoarding, rowing, indoor rowing, jumpmaster, tactical Point-to-point navigation Bread crumb trail in real time Back to start TracBack® UltraTrac® mode Elevation profile Distance to destination Barometric trend indicator Storm alert Trail run auto climb Vertical speed Total ascent / descent Compatible with BaseCamp™ GPS coordinates Projected waypoint Sight 'N Go Area calculation (via Connect IQ™) Hunt / fish calendar (via Connect IQ™) Sun and moon information (via Connect IQ™) Dual grid coordinates Cycling Features Preloaded cycling profiles for biking, indoor biking, and mountain biking Courses (comPete against previous activities) Bike lap and lap maximum power (with power sensor) Race an activity Time / distance alerts (triggers alarm when you reach goal) Interval training FTP (Functional Threshold Power) with compatible accessory Strava Features: Beacon, live segments Compatible with Vector™ (power meter) Power meter compatible (displays power data from compatible third-party ANT+™-enabled power meters) Compatible with Varia Vision™ (head-mounted display), Varia™ radar (rear-facing radar), and Varia™ lights Speed and cadence sensor support (with sensor) ANT+™ and Bluetooth® Smart sensors Swimming Features Preloaded swim profiles for pool swimming, and open water swimming Pool swim metrics (lengths, distance, pace, stroke count / rate, calories) Stroke type detection (Freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly) Pool swim workouts, swim efficiency (SWOLF), and drill logging Advanced swim Features (time / distance alerts, personal records, countdown start, advanced rest timers) Open-water swim metrics (distance, pace, stroke count / rate, calories) Heart rate (real-time during rests, interval and sessions stats during rests, and automatic heart rate download post-swim) with HRM-Tri™ and HRM-Swim™ Golfing Features Yardage distance to front, middle and back of green Yardage to layups and doglegs Measures shot distance (calculates exact yardage for shots from anywhere on course) Digital scorecard Stat tracking (strokes, putts per round, greens and fairways hit and average shot distance) Garmin AutoShot™ Green View with manual pin position, and hazards and course targets TruSwing™ compatible Round timer and odometer Activity Tracking Features Step counter Move bar displays on device after a period of inactivity, and you simply walk for a couple of minutes to reset it Auto goal learns your activity level and assigns a daily step goal Sleep monitoring monitors total sleep and periods of movement or restful sleep Calories burned Floors climbed Distance traveled Intensity minutes TrueUp™ Move IQ™ Training, Planning, and Analysis Features Activity history on watch Customizable activity profiles Customizable alerts Audio prompts Auto multisport activities Course guidance Advanced workouts