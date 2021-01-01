Toad&Co Forester Pass Parka

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. When all you want to do is stay dry, the ToadCo Forester Pass Parka will keep you safe and all the elements out. Center-front zipper with snap flap. Patched-on hand pockets. Secure zipper stash pocket at wearer's left chest. Snap cuff closure. Internal locker loop. 100% recycled nylon; Lining: 60% organic cotton, 40% recycled polyester. Machine wash warm, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.