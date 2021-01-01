Forever Friends Mantraband bracelet in silver: Your friendship is a gift I treasure. Remember that I'll always be there for you to listen, to understand, and to care. Wherever you go, whatever you do, we are forever friends. The circumference of these bracelets measure 3". However, Mantrabands are fully adjustable and will fit most wrist sizes. They designed them to be delicate, lightweight, comfortable and durable, so you can wear them daily, to work or play. These bracelets are made of hypoallergenic, lead free, and tarnish resistant stainless steel. To clean, wipe with soft cloth. Avoid frequent contact with strong chemicals, such as detergent, bleach, perfume, etc. Store in a jewelry box or soft cloth. Always remember to remove your gold bands before shower or exercise. Do not wear them in hot tubs or swimming pools.