A starwashed, stretch-knit dress delivers a glitzy vibe with its tulip-hem skirt and shoulder-showing, slim straps. 29" front length; 32" back length (size Medium) V-neck Sleeveless Back elastic waist Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Partially lined 77% nylon, 18% metallic, 5% spandex Hand wash, line dry Made in the USA Women's Clothing