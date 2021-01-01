From firefighter womens apparel & designs co.

Forget Glass Slippers This Princess Wears Fire Boots Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Forget glass slippers this princess wears fireboots. A great design for girls and women who love their job as firefighters. This is a great firefighter design for women and female firefighter. You are a volunteer firefighter or firewomen then this design is for you. Also great for the firefighter daughter or the kids with a dad who is a firefighter. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com