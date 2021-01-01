Forklift saying Der Tut Nix Der Will Nur Stapler Fahren T-Shirt

Do you love driving with your forklift in the warehouse? Are you an avid forklift driver or warehouse in logistics? Then this stapler saying design is just right. Or for someone who likes to be warehouse workers. Are you a forklift driver and like forklift designs? And do you like to work with your forklift at work? Then get this great forklift outfit with the saying "Der Tut Nix Der Will Nur Stapler Fahren". Perfect for work colleagues. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem