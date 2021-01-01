Form Boot, Oyster - 41 - Also in: 38, 39, 35, 40, 42, 37.5, 37, 36, 39.5, 38.5

Smooth, sculptural and as soft as butter, our form-fitted ankle boot features a distinctive curved block heel, back zip closure and a unique asymmetric toe shape. Form is soft, supple and designed to an ideal mid-heel height for all day, all year wear. WHAT WE LOVE: Chic clean lines, a flattering toe shape, grounding mid block heel, buttery soft leather and meticulous detail at every curve. We\'re reaching for Form daily and pairing them with everything from denims to suits and oversized woollen coats.