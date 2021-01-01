TAG Heuer Formula 1 41MM Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Bracelet Watch

From the Formula 1 Collection. Advanced timepiece with eye-catching logo detail. Quartz movement Fixed bezel with engraved numerals and shields Sapphire crystal Black opaline dial Two sub dials One polished, hand-applied luminescent numeral hour marker at 12 o'clock 11 curved polished, hand-applied luminescent stick hour markers Angled date window at 6 o'clock Round fine brushed and polished steel case Three-row fine-brushed bracelet Double safety clasp and "racing suit" extension Two-year warranty Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 20 ATM SIZE Round case, 41mm (about 1.6") ABOUT THE BRAND In 1860, Edouard Heuer started designing timepieces in Saint-Imier, Switzerland at the age of 20. The crown-operated, keyless winding system was his first patent, which changed the course of watchmaking history. The Swiss luxury brand has gone on to introduce numerous game-changing patents and timeless designs, deeming it one of the most innovative watchmakers in the world. Fine Jewelry - Fine Watches > Tag Heuer > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. TAG Heuer. Color: Black.