ForPro O-Files Wood Board, Disposable Nail File, Individually-Wrapped, 100/180 Grit, Silver, 100-Count

Wood Filer: ForPro O-Files Wood Boards are specially designed for ultimate convenience, hygiene, and quality. 100/180 Nail File: Our O-Series Wood Board grit filers feature coarse 100 grit on one side and medium 180 grit on the other side. Quickly and easily files nails to the desired shape, giving edges a flawless finish. Wood Board Filer: The wood filers are perfect for removing excess product leftover from manicure/pedicure gel. We recommend the filer for one and done use. Pedicure Nail Filer: The filers can be used on natural as well as acrylic nails. Individually-packed filers for maximum hygiene. Salon Accessories: The pedicure/manicure disposable filers come in a 100 count pack. Size: 6” L x .75” W