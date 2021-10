Official GS Military Designs Garment. Fort Drum Alumni (Retro Style) - Home of the 10th Mountain Division. The 10th is a Light Infantry Unit. Motto: "Climb to Glory". Fort Drum was previously known as "Pine Camp". Great gift for anyone stationed at Fort Drum, New York. Fort Drum is located in northern New York state and is the home of the 10th Mountain Division and many other army units. Design has a slight distressed look to it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem