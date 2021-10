What it is: An ultra-silky, soothing moisturizer that delivers a cocoon-like barrier to hydrate, comfort, fortify and defend reactive, stressed skin. Who it's for: Ideal for those with reactive, stressed, sensitive or dry skin. What it does: This supremely silky moisturizer helps to calm dry, damaged skin with moisture-retentive polysaccharides that fortify skin's barrier and provide nourishment. Equipped with an Extremophile Endurance Technology