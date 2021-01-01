FosPower [2021 Upgraded Version] 4000mAh Emergency Solar Hand Crank Portable Radio, NOAA Weather Radio Power Bank USB Charger for Household/Outdoor.

[4000mAh POWER BANK TO KEEP DEVICES POWERED] The FosPower FOSPWB-2402 solar crank radio is equipped with a 4000mAh power bank that is capable of supporting long-time radio operation. If you are in the outdoors or there is a power outage the power bank will keep your USB devices charged in case of an emergency. [3 POWER SOURCES WHENEVER YOU NEED IT] Use the emergency weather radioâ??s 3 power sources when you need a boost of power or need to recharge the radio. The radioâ??s crank lever and solar panel are both capable of regenerating enough power to keep the radio lights and SOS alarm ready to go when you need them most. The micro-USB cable provides you the most efficient way to recharge your radio. [SOS ALARM AND 2 LIGHT SOURCES] In an emergency situation the SOS function will allow you to call for help by making a loud siren sound and a flashing light and the flashlight and reading light are capable of lighting your way to a safe place.