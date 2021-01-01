Fossil Logan Wristlet

Here is the Fossil Logan Logo Clutch Wristlet in Taupe/Tan. Keep your style and identity in check with the "Logan", their newest RFID clutch. Fossil's wallets are known for their ability to look good over time. They have designed this product with a special lining to protect your RFID chips in your credit and debit cards from unwanted scanning. On the exterior is 1 back pleated zipper pocket, 1 slip pocket, full top and sides zipper, and gold tone hardware. There is also a detachable leather wristlet strap and gold stamped signature detail. On the interior are 2 bill compartments, 12 credit card slots, and 1 zipper coin pocket, with three pleated compartments, one of which will hold a phone up to 7" long. Find other Fossil bags and accessories on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. Dimensions: 8" wide x 4" high x 1" deep with a 7" detachable leather wrist strap