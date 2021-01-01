Foster Care Awareness Boyfriend Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Boyfriend Foster Care support, Foster Care Boyfriend, Foster Care BF, Foster Care Boy Friend, guardianship Boy Friend, Boy Friend guardianship awareness, Foster Care family member, and Foster Care Boy Friend Sup 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.