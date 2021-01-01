Foster Educate Adopt a Dog T-Shirt - Rescue and Shelter Tee

Adopt. Foster. Donate. Educate. Volunteer. Rescue T-shirt. Wear it proudly and show your support for adoption. Remember be the person your dog thinks you are and love your pet as much as possible. Adopt Dont Shop Tee for all Dog, Cat, and Animal lovers. This mens womans and kids tee is the perfect gift for all pet and animal lovers alike. Cool shirt for an adopted dog, cat or any animal fashion enthusiast. Rescue dog mom or dad. Grab it for christmas and birthdays! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem