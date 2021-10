What it is: A synthetic-bristle allover face brush with a sleek, tapered-edge head that provides buildable sheer-to-full coverage. What it does: Ideal for use with liquid or creme foundation, this brush is designed to apply product smoothly and evenly and provide seamless blending and a flawless finish. Its sleek, tapered design makes blending easy and seamless. Designed with direction from top makeup artists around the globe, this brush was