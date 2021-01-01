Tom Ford'S Brush Collection Is Designed To Bring Ease And Luxury To The Process Of Creating Your Look. They Make Expert Makeup Application Completely Effortless. Create A Flawless Canvas With This Synthetic Hair Brush. Designed As The Perfect Companion To The Tom Ford Foundations, It Easily Smoothes And Blends Liquid Foundation Onto Skin To Create An Even, Seamless Complexion Without Streaking. Handle Is Designed For True Comfort And Balance. Tom Ford'S Brush Collection Is Designed To Bring Ease And Luxury To The Process Of Creating Your Look. Shop Tom Ford Foundation Brush at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.