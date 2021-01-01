Four Retro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, 40W Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.0 with 4 Hours Playback, Portable Speaker, for Home, for Outdoor, for Travel.

Bluetooth version 5.0 ensures fast pairing, compatibility with a wide range of devices and boasts 10m of Bluetooth support for seamless streaming. You can play music with AUX and TF Card in addition to Bluetooth, so you can enjoy music even when Bluetooth is not supported. This Bluetooth speaker can be used anytime, anywhere. It can be connected to a smart device via wired/wireless connection. It is equipped with a hands-free microphone inside the speaker so that you can receive a call while listening to music. The 52mm external magnetic speaker delivers a powerful 40w high-power sound. With deep bass design, it presents you deep bass sound and clear and natural high-pitched sound. It can be used for 5 hours with 1800mah Lithium battery. It is equipped with FM radio receiver, so you can listen to the radio.