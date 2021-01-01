Rawlings 12" FPEX Practice Fastpitch Softball Bucket - 12 Pack, red

Great for practice or games, the Rawlings® Bucket of 12 FPEX Practice Fastpitch Softballs features a 5-gallon capacity and a padded lid seat for ultimate functionality and easy transportation to and from the field. These 12" FPEX12SY softballs are perfect for practice, featuring a POLY-X™ core that helps expand the longevity of the ball, red raised seams for improved grip and a durable yellow ProTac® synthetic leather cover. FEATURES: Bucket of 12" Fastpitch softballs Great for college, high school or travel ball practice Padded seat lid for coaches 5-gallon bucket capacity Official size and weight Includes 12 softballs per purchase Model: DICB512FPEXBUCK BALL SPECS: Size : 12" Sport : Fastpitch Softball Cover : Yellow ProTac® synthetic leather for durability Core : POLY-X™ helps expand the longevity of the ball Rating : .47 COR Compression : 375 lbs. Stitching/Seams : Red raised seams for improved grip League/Certification(s) : Collegiate, High School and Travel Practice Balls Included in Purchase : 12 (one dozen) Recommended Age : Adult Model : FPEX12SY