Fr d ric Malle Dans Tes Bras Parfum Spray

SOFT WOODY ORIENTAL Understated sensuality, the scent of intimacy. About the Perfume: After the success of Musc Ravageur created with Maurice Roucel, Fr d ric Malle wanted to launch with his friend a new sensuous, less exuberant perfume. Carved with masses of cashmeran, sandalwood, musk and patchouli, reinforced with salicylates and incense, softened with heliotrope, and brightened by an accord of violets, Dans tes Bras evokes the deep and sweet smell of a warm slightly salty skin. A sensuous and intimate composition, an exalted skin scent: the very essence of perfume. About the Perfumer: Maurice Roucel joined the Chanel laboratories as a chemist in 1973. This self-taught man defines himself as an "explorer that wanders through formulas". At the time, he started breaking down then studying each formula, each raw material from a part aesthetic, part chemist perspective that still is his strength today. His generous writing is often based on musk notes, white flowers or amber. That is how he obtains an opulent sensuality that is his signature. Maurice Roucel's strong personality allows him to bypass trends. That is how he created Musc Ravageur a perfume that ran against the fads of the time, a forerunner of all the new orientals that emerged in 2001. Notes: Violet, Iris, Heliotrope, Sandalwood, Cashmeran, Musk. 0.34 fl. oz. Made in France.