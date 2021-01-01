Fr d ric Malle Sale Gosse par Fanny Bal Perfume

Editions de Parfums Fr d ric Malle stands for the expertise and integrity of the perfume trade by creating perfumes on the basis of total creative freedom and the nurture of quality. As an editor-figure to his perfumers, always pushing them to transcend their creative limits, Fr d ric Malles vision of perfumery is absolute: its standard of quality must remain uncompromised, and its creativity, unbiased. An ode to 'enfants terribles' and all manner of monkey business: doodles on the blackboard, devious schemes and pranks galore. Petitgrain, neroli, bergamot and rosemary are infused with a cheeky smile of violet and strawberry for a taste of bubblegum, old-fashioned sweets and getting away with murder. 3.38 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Neroli oil Bergamot Petitgrain HEART NOTES Narcisse absolute Rose Violet BASE NOTE Musk. Fragrances - Frederic Malle > Fr d ric Malle > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fr d ric Malle.