The Fractals Boardshort by Ksubi is a relaxed fit boardshort with an all over Ksubi Fractals print. This design features an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, side slip pockets, made from a premium nylon fabrication and comes in a black colourway. 11.5" rise, 8" inseam (size M) Elastic waist with drawstring 100% nylon Machine wash Imported Model stats: 6'0" height; 33" waist. Model is wearing size M.