EXOTIC & ENTICING SCENT: combination of sweet coconut and blooming hibiscus delivers luxurious fragrance in both bath and showerSPRITZ ALL OVER: For a splash of fragrance and energy, spritz lightly on wrists, neck and shouldersCRUELTY FREE: Bodycology is a cruelty-free brand. Never tested on animalsNO PARABENS: This product is paraben & phthalate free