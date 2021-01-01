KRISTIN ESS HAIR Fragrance Free Deep Treatment Mask

Fragrance Free Deep Treatment Mask - Slip, hydration + nourishment are key in the Fragrance Free Deep Treatment Mask from Kristin Ess Hair. Use this weekly to boost shine and softness. Benefits Intense moisture Rich, smooth texture Deeply nourishing Instantly softens and detangles Shine enhancing Airless pump application For all hair types Free of added fragrance for those who are highly sensitive to smell Cruelty Free Color + Keratin Safe Vegan Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Sulfates Silicones Gluten Added fragrance - Fragrance Free Deep Treatment Mask