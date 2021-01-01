COOLA Fragrance-Free Mineral Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Fragrance-Free Mineral Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 - COOLA's sheer, fragrance-free mineral sunscreen lotion that provides hydrating, chemical-active free sun protection without the white cast. Benefits 70%+ certified organic ingredients Broad Spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection 80 minute water resistance Non-nano Zinc Oxide protection Sheer, non-greasy, wearable finish Fragrance-free Vegan, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free, Hawaii Reef Compliant (Act 104) Key Ingredients Titanium Dioxide 3.5%, Zinc Oxide 7.25%- provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection Plant Protection Complex- featuring naturally effective, antioxidant-rich nutrients - including Red Raspberry Seed Oil, Buriti Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and Prickly Pear Extract - that help fight free radicals and nourish skin Safflower Oleosomes- plant-derived encapsulation technology that optimizes the efficacy of our formula - Fragrance-Free Mineral Body Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50