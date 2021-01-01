Sense Fragrance-Free Sanitizing Lotion

WHAT IT IS A hand lotion that sanitizes and moisturizes. Moisturizes with aloe, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter and apricot kernet. This is a non-sticky, alchohol-free, sanitizing hand lotion. Fragrance-free. 3.4 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Kills 99.9% of all germs. Moisturizes skin. WHO IT'S FOR For all skin types. HOW TO USE IT Apply directly to skin and rub in. Reapply as often as desired. INGREDIENTS Deinoized Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Benzalkkonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alchohol, Organic Shea Butter, Apricot Kernel. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Sense > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sense.