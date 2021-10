The timeless style of the minimalistic Madewell Frances Loafers go with an array of your go-to looks! Loafers feature a leather upper. Slip-on, almond-toe silhouette. Leather lining with cushioned footbed. Stacked heel. Leather outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 11.3 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.