retrofete Frances Skirt in Metallic Silver. - size M (also in L, S, XS) retrofete Frances Skirt in Metallic Silver. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% lycra. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Studding and beading throughout. Heavyweight fabric. Skirt measure approx 15 in length. ROFR-WQ43. FW21-4083. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.