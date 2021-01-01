Kick your look up a notch with the luxe Franco Sarto Francisco by SARTO platform sandals. Leather straps on the upper. Ankle strap with hook-and-loop closure. Studded accent on leather ankle strap. Eco-conscious linings with soft + sustainable comfort. Man-made lining, insole and outsole. Platform heel with cork accent. Signature lug outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.