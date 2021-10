ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow DetailsThis luxurious salt scrub melts on contact with skin to leave it beautifully soft and nourished. Mineral-rich Salts and Hibiscus cleanse and exfoliate, whilst an infusion of exotic Tahitian Monoi oil and Frangipani flowers seal in moisture. Skin is left delicately fragranced. How to Use: Apply with gentle circular motions to damp skin in the bath or shower. Use twice a week. Nt. wt. 17 oz. / 480 g Designer About Elemis: Using some of the most powerful.