Frankies Bikinis Frank Knit Sweatpant in Pink,Purple. - size XS (also in S) Frankies Bikinis Frank Knit Sweatpant in Pink,Purple. - size XS (also in S) 55% acrylic 29% poly 9% nylon 7% wool. Dry clean only. Elasticized drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets. Midweight knit fabric. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Item not sold as a set. Imported. FRBI-WP17. 40137KN. Malibu made, Frankie's Bikinis are the inspired creations of Francesca Aiello, drawing from natural wonders like the Hawaiian shoreline and the California cost. The born and bred California girl designs each piece with the sun kissed surfer girl in mind. Her designs are functional but fashionable featuring flirty accents, low cuts and high-quality materials. Frankie's Bikinis were made for soaking up sun, hitting the waves or just enjoying the perfect beach day.