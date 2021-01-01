NBD Frankie Romper in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) NBD Frankie Romper in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) 50% organic cotton 50% recycled cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Back cut-out with staggered loop button closure. Padded shoulders. Drawstring waist with side seam pockets. Jersey fabric. NBDR-WR185. ACRO116 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.