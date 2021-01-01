Casa Clara Frankie Slipper in Green. - size 39 (also in 40) Casa Clara Frankie Slipper in Green. - size 39 (also in 40) Real dyed shearling upper with rubber sole. Fur Origin: Australia. Imported. CCLA-WZ1. FRANKIE. Casa Clara's exceptional beaded & wood pieces are handmade by mother-daughter team Arcelia and Lizzy in Mexico. When they first started, it began as a mother-daughter-father business, but has since turned into employing 7 different women in their community - most of whom have never had jobs before. Besides using sustainable products, Casa Clara tries to do most of their work with women's groups around the world. Their other unique pieces are made in China, Bali, and Africa, and are 100% fair trade. They believe in sustainable, responsible trade practices and relationships, and put their artisans first in order to support their livelihoods and uplift their communities.