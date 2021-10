Handcrafted using sustainable manufacturing practices, this unabashedly cool pearl choker is given a pop of color from strawberry glass beads. This versatile style features a length that's perfect for wearing alone or layering with other pieces. 15" length; 1" extender; 3/4" x 3/8" beads Spring-ring closure Pearl size: 6.5-8mm Handcrafted 14k-gold fill/freshwater pearl/glass Made in the USA of imported materials Pop-In@Nordstrom