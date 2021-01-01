MAJORELLE Frazier Top in Ivory. - size XS (also in XL, XXS) MAJORELLE Frazier Top in Ivory. - size XS (also in XL, XXS) Nylon blend. Hand wash cold. Elasticized cuffs and hem. Ruched fabric throughout. Imported. MALR-WS496. MJS467 S20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.