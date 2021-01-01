Score the winning goal in crunch time wearing the adidas Freak Mid 20 cleats. Football cleats in a mid-top silhouette. Breathable mesh upper with reinforced overlays for durable wear. Ironskin provides superior abrasion-resistance for added protection. Internal heel and tongue cushion pods enhance lockdown. Anatomically molded EVA insole for perfect comfort. Heel and tongue tabs for easier entry. Cleated outsole with D-width TPU fly plate for flexible lightweight traction as you explode to the ball. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13.2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.