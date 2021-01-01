Brazos Free Form Sassafras Walking Stick, For Men and Women, Lightweight, Leather Strap, Handcrafted in the USA, 55 inches

MADE IN THE USA! This walking stick has a rustic, natural look because the tree bark is still intact. Instead of a smooth finish like some of our sticks, this staff has the texture of the actual bark. It's a real beauty because the red-hued sassafras wood has such an interesting, detailed pattern. The staff will become a treasured friend on nature walks, difficult hikes or strolls in your neighborhood. It's lightweight and easy to carry, but gives you a sense of stability. The leather strap at the top helps you get a secure grip on the walking stick. The rubber tip helps you gain good traction on most surfaces. Each walking stick is made in the USA by master woodworkers. Handcrafted, one at a time, so no two are exactly alike. Comes in four convenient sizes or can be easily sized down with a hand saw.