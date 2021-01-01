Free Mini USB Personal Fan Rechargeable Portable Headphone Design Wearable Neckband Fan3 Level Air Flow7 LED Lights360 Degree Free Rotation Perfect.

Free Design - free fan was designed as a headphone to free your hands anywhere;Fashion style makes you look so cool and you can take it anywhere in hot weather. The lightweight cool necklace fan won't hurt your neck and you can hang it for long time. LED Lightening & Colorful Flashing- It's updated lightening cooling fan. It has three modes (seven color lights, white light, no light), so it's more safe and cool to bend the silicone arm freely for a variety of scenes, sports, desk, office, travel, etc USB Rechargeable Fan- USB Rechargeable mode. Built-in 2000mAH lithium battery 3-4 hours fast charging, batter life about 2.5-6 hours (high speed 6 hours, medium 4 hours, low speed 2.5 hours normal working time). make you cool in the summer. 360 Rotate - The portable fan have two wind head, can feel more powerful airflow, also can adjust the direction 360 which allows you to adjust to any different angles, portable, simple and easy to create powerful wind for you. I