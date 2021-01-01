Free Neck Fan Rechargeable Mini USB Personal Fan Headphone Design Wearable Neckband fan with 360° Rotation 3 Adjustable Speeds LED Lighting Cooling.

Best Quality Guranteed. New Design for easy operation- Our USB hands-free neck fan has new design. For easy operation, we move the button to the middle of the fan, which makes you easy operation. The old version fan which has button beside the neck is difficult to use, because you cant see the button when you want to turn on/off the fan. True Cool Portable Neck Fan An upgraded design focused on lightweight comfort and flexibility this hands-free fan sits around your neck to keep you cool and relaxed when youre outdoors, relaxing at the beach, or reading it bed with quiet support. Innovating 360 Cooling Design The small, ultra-quiet, powerful neck fans rotate to cover your face, neck, shoulders, and chest and feature three adjustable speeds to help you customize your cooling options. Perfect for indoor, outdoor, or travel use. Colorful LED Lighting Our hands-free neck fan also features fun LED lights that can be