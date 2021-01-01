Nike Free Run Trail Crater Men's Shoe

VERSATILITY THAT TAKES YOU PLACES. The running shoe just as storied as your journeyâthe next phase in Nike Free Run Trail Crater journey is a minimalist aesthetic made with at least 20% recycled material by weight, Nike Grind detailing on the outsole and Crater Foam in the midsole. Transparent ripstop on the upper pairs with airy mesh for a modern look full of depth. Deluxe padding around the ankle and its booty-like construction keep it comfy, while large flex grooves in the midsole make the everyday journey that much easier. Benefits Made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight, the textured appearance refreshes the original streetwear comfort shoe. Crater foam midsole feels incredibly soft while Nike Grind detailing on the outsole add traction. Transparent ripstop and airy mesh upper keep it breathable and lightweight. The booty-like construction forms to your foot for a personalized feel. The padded, low-cut collar looks sporty and feels soft. Nike Free mimics the natural motions of your foot for all day comfort. The sole pattern adds traction and durability from the city to the parks. Product Details Pull tab on heel Style: DC4456; Color: White/Cream II/Cave Stone/Orange; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult