Free Tekno 23 design free party for free people with a sound system made of kickbass horn. Wear this great sound system motif of a Tekno 23 boxing wall kickbass horns on a rave or a Teknival. A must for every Free Tekno Free Party Free People Raver whether Gabber, Cabinet, Tekkno music main thing the bass must be ficking best from 150BPM to 200BPM. For all vinyl Freetekno, Frenchcore, Hardtek design lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem