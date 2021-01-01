Dragon Freed LL Ion Polarized Sunglasses, Matte Black/Smoke

Fit & Design Large fit sunglasses Rectangular frame shape supports a stylish look for medium to large faces Features a large 8-base wrap built for the ultimate protection from the elements Rubber nose pads and temple tips keep sunglasses from sliding down your face Recessed lens design delivers scratch protection keeping vision unimpaired Lumalens color enhances tints to help tune in to your environment Technology Performance Polarized technology provides 100% UV protection Additional Details Includes manufacturer 2-year warranty California Proposition 65